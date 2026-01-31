Woman in Dubai sentenced for shoplifting beauty products

A woman of Arab nationality was sentenced by the Dubai Criminal Court to one month in jail, suspended for three years, and fined Dh253 after being convicted of shoplifting beauty products valued at around Dh352 from two major retail stores.

The investigation revealed that the woman had stolen two containers of body cream, two bottles of perfume, and a hair clip.

CCTV footage identified her, and a security guard at the second store detained her and alerted the police.

Police records show that the woman initially admitted to the theft, explaining she could not resist the branded products and lacked the funds to pay for them.

During questioning by prosecutors, she later denied any intent to steal, claiming the items were taken by mistake. She eventually confessed in court and asked for leniency, citing her clean criminal record.

The court dismissed her earlier denial as an attempt to evade responsibility but exercised judicial discretion. The one-month jail sentence was suspended for three years, accompanied by a fine, as the court deemed leniency appropriate under the circumstances.