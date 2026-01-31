UAE among world’s top aviation hubs, handles 2.3% of global passenger traffic

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), highlighted that the UAE handles around 2.3% of total global international passenger traffic, making it one of the world’s most connected countries in air transport.

Speaking at the “Wings of India 2026” Conference in Hyderabad, India, Bin Touq said the UAE’s strong connectivity is backed by world-class logistics infrastructure and an integrated ecosystem linking aviation, transport, and travel, positioning the country as a strategic gateway between East and West.

He also noted that the UAE accounts for 32.2% of regional international passenger traffic, reflecting its vital role in regional and global aviation networks.

“The UAE’s high connectivity allows us to develop a smarter and more sustainable aviation sector, leveraging advanced technologies, digital transformation, and innovative solutions to improve efficiency and reduce emissions,” Bin Touq said.

He emphasized the importance of strategic international partnerships to ensure the UAE’s aviation sector remains future-ready and globally competitive. Bin Touq also praised UAE–India relations as a model of cooperation that supports growth in tourism, aviation, and the new economy.

The ministerial session provided a platform for discussions on future-ready aviation, sustainable growth, and enhancing global integration in the sector.