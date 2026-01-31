Three employees arrested for syndicated illegal recruitment in Quezon City

Three employees of RCREIGN International Manpower Agency were arrested in a joint entrapment operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group–Anti-Transnational Crime Unit (CIDG-ATCU) and the Department of Migrant Workers–Migrant Workers Protection Bureau (DMW-MWPB) in Cubao, Quezon City.

The suspects are currently detained at the CIDG detention facility in Camp Crame and are facing charges of syndicated illegal recruitment.

Following the arrests, Migrant Workers Undersecretary Bernard P. Olalia, ordered the closure of RCREIGN’s office over allegations of deceiving job applicants.

Authorities said the agency offered employment in Hong Kong, Qatar, and Greece in exchange for processing fees ranging from ₱300,000 to ₱375,000, with promised monthly salaries of ₱23,000 to ₱60,000 for positions such as domestic helper, kitchen assistant, housekeeping staff, and HVAC-related jobs.

According to the DMW-Migrant Workers Protection Bureau (MWPB), RCREIGN’s illegal operations were uncovered through extensive online monitoring on Facebook and TikTok. The investigation revealed that the agency used the names of legitimate, licensed recruitment agencies and offered direct-hire employment to Greece and Hong Kong, in violation of existing government policies.

The DMW urged victims of RCREIGN to coordinate with the DMW-MWPB at the Blas F. Ople Building in Mandaluyong City or through the DMW AIRTIP Facebook page to file formal complaints.