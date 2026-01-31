Dubai court sentences man to jail, fine, and deportation for theft and assault

A Dubai criminal court has sentenced an Arab national to one month in jail, fined him Dh220, for stealing a mobile phone and ordered his deportation after convicting him of theft, assault, and overstaying in the UAE following the expiration of his work visa.

Court records show that the victim had financial disputes with the defendant.

On the day of the incident, a friend of the victim handed him a phone to sell on his behalf, when the defendant suddenly seized it. When confronted, the defendant assaulted the victim and fled the scene.

The court ruled that the charges were proven and imposed the custodial sentence, fine, and deportation to take effect upon completion of the jail term.