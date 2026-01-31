DOTr implementing measures to lower domestic airfare

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said that the government is taking steps to reduce the cost of plane tickets for domestic travel.

In a joint statement with the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB), the agencies said they are responding to travelers’ concerns over high fares for local flights.

“Alinsunod sa direktiba ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. at Acting DOTr Secretary Giovanni Lopez, isinasakatuparan na ang iba’t ibang pamamaraan upang mapababa ang presyo ng airline tickets sa mga local na destinasyon,” the statement read.

The DOTr and CAB explained that airfare depends on several factors, including the size of the aircraft and its passenger capacity. Larger planes with more passengers can lower the cost per ticket, while smaller planes serving fewer passengers result in higher fares.

“Kung mas kaunti ang pasahero, mas mataas ang gastos bawat pasahero at magiging mas mataas ang pamasahe,” the statement said.

Some airports, such as those in Catarman, Siargao, Antique, and Busuanga, can only accommodate small aircraft due to short runways. To address this, the DOTr and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) are extending runways to allow larger jets. The runway in Antique has already been upgraded, while the Busuanga airport project is near completion, with plans to follow for other airports nationwide.

Additionally, the agencies are working to make smaller airports “night capable,” enabling operations during both day and night to accommodate more flights and further reduce fares.

The DOTr and CAB assured the public that they continue to monitor airline pricing, particularly on domestic routes such as Manila-Catarman, to ensure charges remain fair and reasonable.

Earlier, three major Philippine airlines committed to removing their two most expensive fare classes to help lower ticket prices, according to Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco.

The move comes after complaints that traveling to local destinations is often costlier than going abroad.