Latest NewsNewsPH News

DILG orders nationwide enforcement of “Anti-Epal” policy

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo30 mins ago

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has ordered the strict implementation of the “Anti-Epal” policy across the country.

In a statement released Saturday, the DILG cited Memorandum Circular No. 2026-006, which mandates all provincial, city, municipal, and barangay officials, as well as DILG central, regional, and field offices and attached agencies, to ensure that no public official’s name, photo, logo, initials, color motif, slogan, or any identifying symbol appears on project signages, markers, tarpaulins, or similar materials funded by public money.

“Government programs are not personal billboards. These are funded by taxpayers and must reflect public service, not political credit grabbing,” the DILG said.

The Circular references the 1987 Constitution’s principle that public office is a public trust, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, and Commission on Audit rules that classify personalized displays as unnecessary expenses.

The agency also cited the 2026 General Appropriations Act, which explicitly prohibits attaching officials’ names and images to projects funded by government funds.

“All concerned officials and employees are directed to cause the immediate removal and correction of non-compliant materials. Heads of offices are accountable for full and prompt compliance, as well as for cascading the directive to all units under their supervision,” the DILG said.

The department echoed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call to keep government projects free from political self-promotion and personality branding and encouraged citizens to report violations of the Anti-Epal policy.

“Public funds are for public service. Not for personal publicity,” it concluded.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo30 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 71 1

Dubai court sentences man to jail, fine, and deportation for theft and assault

18 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 70 1

Woman in Dubai sentenced for shoplifting beauty products

9 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 69 1

WHO says risk of Nipah virus spread is low despite cases in India

17 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 49 2

DOTr implementing measures to lower domestic airfare

40 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button