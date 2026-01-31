DILG orders nationwide enforcement of “Anti-Epal” policy

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has ordered the strict implementation of the “Anti-Epal” policy across the country.

In a statement released Saturday, the DILG cited Memorandum Circular No. 2026-006, which mandates all provincial, city, municipal, and barangay officials, as well as DILG central, regional, and field offices and attached agencies, to ensure that no public official’s name, photo, logo, initials, color motif, slogan, or any identifying symbol appears on project signages, markers, tarpaulins, or similar materials funded by public money.

“Government programs are not personal billboards. These are funded by taxpayers and must reflect public service, not political credit grabbing,” the DILG said.

The Circular references the 1987 Constitution’s principle that public office is a public trust, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, and Commission on Audit rules that classify personalized displays as unnecessary expenses.

The agency also cited the 2026 General Appropriations Act, which explicitly prohibits attaching officials’ names and images to projects funded by government funds.

“All concerned officials and employees are directed to cause the immediate removal and correction of non-compliant materials. Heads of offices are accountable for full and prompt compliance, as well as for cascading the directive to all units under their supervision,” the DILG said.

The department echoed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call to keep government projects free from political self-promotion and personality branding and encouraged citizens to report violations of the Anti-Epal policy.

“Public funds are for public service. Not for personal publicity,” it concluded.