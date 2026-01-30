University of Sharjah Tops UAE Rankings in Four Disciplines in THE Subject Rankings 2026

The University of Sharjah (UoS) has secured the top position among UAE universities in four academic disciplines in the Times Higher Education (THE) Subject Rankings 2026, further strengthening its reputation as a leading institution in the region and beyond.

According to the latest rankings, UoS placed first nationally in law, social sciences, physical sciences, and arts and humanities, with several subjects earning competitive placements among top universities worldwide.

In social sciences, the University maintained its number one position in the UAE and improved globally, moving into the 201–250 band, marking a significant rise from the previous year. UoS also retained its top national ranking in arts and humanities for the second straight year, achieving a global position in the 301–400 range.

One of the standout achievements in the 2026 rankings was the University’s first-ever entry in the law discipline, where it immediately ranked first in the UAE and placed within the 176–200 global bracket. This milestone reflects the rapid growth of the University’s College of Law in both teaching quality and research output.

The University also led UAE institutions in physical sciences, securing a global ranking within the 201–250 range.

Beyond these four disciplines, UoS continued to show progress across other academic fields. In medicine and health sciences, it ranked second nationally and advanced globally to the 201–250 band. The University also maintained strong global positions in business and economics and education studies, both ranking within the 201–250 range worldwide.

Reacting to the results, Prof. Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, said the achievements reflect the institution’s long-term strategic vision and commitment to academic excellence.

He credited the University’s progress to an ambitious strategy focused on quality, innovation, and research impact, guided by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University.

Prof. Agamy emphasised that leading national rankings in key disciplines go beyond numerical results, highlighting sustained investment in research quality, faculty development, and international partnerships. He added that the University’s goal is not simply to rank highly, but to deliver education aligned with global standards and produce graduates equipped to contribute meaningfully to society.

University of Sharjah – THE Subject Rankings 2026 (UAE First Place)

Law: 176–200 globally

Social Sciences: 201–250 globally

Physical Sciences: 201–250 globally

Arts and Humanities: 301–400 globally

Other Notable Rankings