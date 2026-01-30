UAE, Russia leaders hold talks in Moscow to deepen strategic partnership

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in Moscow on strengthening the strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and Russia and expanding cooperation across key sectors.

The meeting took place at the Kremlin during Sheikh Mohamed’s official visit to Russia. At the outset of the talks, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his hope that 2026 would bring growth and progress for Russia and further development in UAE-Russia relations.

The two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, technology, space, and energy, reaffirming their shared commitment to advancing the UAE-Russia strategic partnership across multiple fields.

They also exchanged views on major regional and international developments. Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE’s commitment to promoting peace and stability worldwide, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and peaceful solutions in resolving conflicts at both regional and global levels.

The situation in the Middle East was also discussed, with both leaders underscoring the urgent need to intensify efforts toward a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, to ensure security and stability for all.

Sheikh Mohamed noted that UAE-Russia relations are built on more than 50 years of trust and mutual respect, and reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to forging development-oriented partnerships while strengthening international cooperation to address shared challenges and promote sustainable prosperity.

He highlighted two recent economic agreements: the UAE-Russia Trade in Services and Investment Agreement, signed in August, and the Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and the Eurasian Economic Union, signed in June. Sheikh Mohamed said both deals are expected to boost trade and investment flows and enhance bilateral economic ties.

Sheikh Mohamed also thanked Putin for supporting the UAE’s mediation efforts in prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, expressing the UAE’s readiness to continue assisting humanitarian initiatives.

Putin welcomed Sheikh Mohamed to Russia and expressed appreciation for the UAE’s role in hosting trilateral talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States aimed at exploring diplomatic solutions to the Ukraine crisis. He also commended the UAE’s continued mediation efforts that have resulted in successful prisoner exchanges.