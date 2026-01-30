Sharjah Police join military police exhibition on drug control and cybercrime

Sharjah Police are participating in the Military Police Exhibition for Combating Drugs and Cybercrimes 2026, organised by the Military Police Command under the Ministry of Defence. The exhibition runs from January 27 to February 4 and features the participation of several security and military authorities.

The General Command of Sharjah Police is represented at the event by the Directorate of Drug Prevention and Control and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Inquiry. The exhibition aims to strengthen national efforts in drug prevention while addressing the growing challenges posed by cybercrime.

Through its dedicated pavilion, Sharjah Police showcased a range of preventive awareness initiatives and educational programmes designed to raise public awareness about the dangers of drug abuse. The pavilion also highlighted emerging cybercrime techniques linked to the rapid expansion of digital technologies, as well as key security challenges related to both narcotics and cyber offences. These issues were presented through workshops and interactive awareness activities.

Brigadier Majed Al Asam, Director of the Directorate of Drug Prevention and Control, said Sharjah Police’s participation for the second consecutive year reflects the force’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with security partners and promoting community awareness to help build a safer and more stable society.

Meanwhile, Colonel Dr Khalifa Balhaye, Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Inquiry, said the exhibition serves as an effective platform to showcase modern practices and technologies in cybercrime prevention and cybersecurity. He added that such initiatives help improve digital awareness and strengthen cyber safety across the community.