Marcos dismisses calls to declare Chinese ambassador persona non grata

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has rejected calls to declare China’s ambassador to the Philippines persona non grata, Malacañang said, amid growing pressure from lawmakers following heated exchanges between Chinese diplomats and Philippine officials.

Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said the President was unequivocal when asked about proposals to expel a foreign ambassador.

According to Castro, Marcos’ response to the calls was a clear and direct refusal.

The Palace’s position comes amid an ongoing public dispute involving the Chinese Embassy in Manila and Philippine government officials, including Philippine Coast Guard West Philippine Sea spokesperson Jay Tarriela. Several lawmakers have argued that the embassy’s statements crossed diplomatic boundaries and amounted to interference in domestic affairs.

Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan previously stated that he would immediately leave the Philippines should the President formally order him to do so.

In a statement issued on January 28, Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Lingpeng said only President Marcos has the authority to ask Ambassador Jing to depart. He added that if such an order were issued, the ambassador would comply without hesitation.

Ji further said that Jing would leave “with immense pride and honor,” asserting that the envoy had carried out his responsibility to protect China’s interests and national dignity.

As calls for stronger diplomatic action intensified, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) urged caution, describing the declaration of a diplomat as persona non grata as a measure of last resort.

In a statement relayed by Castro, the DFA warned that such action is among the most severe tools in diplomacy and could trigger serious repercussions, including retaliatory measures and a potential downgrading of bilateral relations.

The DFA emphasised that dialogue and diplomatic engagement remain the preferred means of addressing disputes, noting that expelling a diplomat carries far-reaching consequences for future relations.