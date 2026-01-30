Malacañang urges NBI probe into fake medical report of Marcos

Malacañang urged the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to look into the circulation of a fabricated medical document allegedly detailing the health condition of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said that while no direct order was issued to the bureau, it is proper for the NBI to conduct an investigation, stressing that rumors about the President’s health should not be treated as a joke or allowed to spread as fake news.

“This must be looked into because the President’s condition and health are no longer something to joke about. That’s why, as we know, the NBI acts quickly to investigate who is behind this,” Castro said during a press briefing.

She added that there is no need to escalate the matter, noting that the NBI is already mandated to investigate such incidents even without a directive from the President.

“There’s no need to escalate this; the NBI acts quickly, and they already know what’s happening in our government and in our environment. So, without even an order coming from the President, the NBI is mandated to investigate this matter,” she said.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) earlier dismissed as bogus the circulating medical report, emphasizing that President Marcos is fully capable of carrying out his duties.

The PCO said it “strongly condemns the circulation of fabricated and malicious claims regarding the President’s health, including the digital posting and sharing of an alleged medical document falsely attributed to the President.”

It also urged the public to rely only on official statements from authorized government sources and to refrain from sharing unverified and malicious content, adding that appropriate legal options are being reviewed in connection with the spread of false information and fabricated documents.