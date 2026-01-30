Dubai Police urge public to guard personal data as cyber fraud threats rise

Dubai Police have reminded residents to take active steps to protect their personal and financial information, warning that cybercriminals continue to exploit digital platforms to commit fraud.

The advisory urged the public to avoid sharing sensitive data with unverified individuals, to confirm the identity of callers or message senders, and to refrain from clicking on unfamiliar or suspicious links. Residents were also encouraged to strengthen their cybersecurity habits by using unique passwords for each account, enabling two-factor authentication, and keeping devices and applications regularly updated to fix security vulnerabilities.

The warning coincided with World Data Protection Day, observed annually on January 28, which aims to promote awareness about data privacy and the protection of personal information in an increasingly digital world.

Dubai Police stressed that safeguarding personal and banking information is no longer optional but a shared responsibility between individuals and institutions, especially amid rapid digital transformation and the growing sophistication of cybercrime tactics.

Authorities highlighted that awareness remains the first and most effective line of defence against online fraud. They noted that highly sensitive data—such as Emirates ID numbers, contact details, bank information and passwords—must be protected to maintain trust between users and service providers.

Residents were advised to be cautious when responding to requests for personal information, particularly those received through phone calls, text messages or unverified emails. Police warned that fraudsters often impersonate government entities or banks, send fake links requesting account updates, or use deceptive prize notifications and offers to lure victims.

Dubai Police also cautioned against messages designed to create urgency, as pressure tactics remain one of the most common tools used by scammers.

Members of the public were urged to report suspected cybercrime or data breaches immediately through the eCrime platform, Police Eye service, or by contacting the Dubai Police call centre on 901. Prompt reporting, authorities said, helps limit losses and enables law enforcement to track offenders and take legal action.