Al Ain Court rejects groom’s Dh45,000 refund claim against wedding planner

The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Cases Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a groom seeking the return of Dh45,000 paid to a wedding planning company, ruling that no breach of contract had occurred.

According to court records cited by Emarat Al Youm, the groom contracted the company to organise his wedding for an agreed fee of Dh45,000. He claimed that several elements promised under the agreement were not delivered during the event and alleged that some furniture and materials used at the ceremony were damaged. Based on these claims, he asked the court to order a full refund, along with legal fees and court costs.

The wedding planning company denied the allegations and maintained that it had fulfilled all contractual obligations.

A court-appointed accounting expert reviewed the case and confirmed that the relationship between the parties was governed by a valid contract. The expert noted that the Dh45,000 paid by the groom represented the full agreed amount and was transferred via bank transfer.

The expert’s report concluded that the company had delivered the services as agreed. It pointed out that the groom failed to file an official incident report on the day of the wedding and did not submit sufficient evidence to support his claims. In contrast, the company provided documentation showing it had rented the required equipment and carried out the contracted services.

The report further stated that photographs and videos presented by the groom were insufficient to prove a contractual breach, as they did not establish when they were taken or demonstrate the condition of the services at the time of the event.

In its judgment, the court stressed that contracts create binding obligations once offer and acceptance are established, and that the burden of proof lies with the claimant. Finding no evidence of any amounts owed to the groom, the court dismissed the case and ordered him to bear all court fees and costs.