Malacañang says online medical document on Marcos’ health is fake

Malacañang clarified that a medical document circulating online claiming to detail President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s health condition is fake.

In a statement, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) condemned the circulation of what it described as “fabricated and malicious” claims about the President’s health.

“The document being circulated is FAKE. It did not originate from any legitimate medical examination of the President and does not reflect his current health condition,” the PCO said. “The President is well, fully capable of discharging his official responsibilities, and continues to actively perform his duties.”

The PCO warned that the deliberate spread of falsified medical information is irresponsible and deceptive, saying it violates the President’s right to privacy, unnecessarily alarms the public, and undermines trust in institutions. It also urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified and malicious content.

“Appropriate legal options are being reviewed in connection with the circulation of fabricated documents and false information,” the PCO added.

Separately, St. Luke’s Medical Center confirmed that the circulating medical document is fake and falsified.

“St. Luke’s Medical Center strictly upholds patients’ confidentiality and data privacy. Medical results are released only to the patient through authorized and official hospital channels,” the hospital said in a statement. It added that the posting or sharing of a patient’s medical information by anyone other than the patient constitutes a breach of data privacy and a violation of hospital policy and applicable laws.

Marcos was earlier placed under medical observation at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City due to diverticulitis, or the inflammation of bulging pouches in the wall of the large intestine. However, Malacañang has denied reports that the President would undergo surgery for the condition.

“Wala pong ganoong balita… ang Pangulo ay nasa meeting. Iyan po ay fake news,” Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said.

Malacañang also said there is no need to issue a medical bulletin, noting that the President’s condition is improving.