Dubai RTA completes 67 rapid traffic improvement projects in 2025

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) completed 67 rapid traffic improvement projects across the emirate in 2025, boosting road efficiency, traffic flow, and safety as part of efforts to support Dubai’s growing urban mobility needs.

The upgrades included 46 interventions on major arterial roads and residential areas, 12 measures benefiting over 30 schools, and nine improvements in key development zones. Collectively, these initiatives cut travel times by up to 45% in affected areas and increased vehicle capacity by as much as 33% on several roads.

Notable works included widening Sheikh Zayed Road toward Al Meydan Street, expanding Al Meydan Bridge from three to four lanes, and enhancing links between surface roads and the bridge. At the intersection of Al Wasl Street and Al Manara Street, capacity increased by 50%, while waiting times dropped by over 30%.

School-focused measures were implemented across more than 30 institutions, including Al Warqa’a First School Complex, Mizhar First School Complex, Al Qusais School Complex, Al Mawakeb School, and English College in Al Safa 1. Upgrades featured dedicated parking, improved entry and exit points, and traffic-calming measures, reducing congestion during peak hours.

High-density areas that benefited included Al Warqa’a, Al Barsha South, Nad Al Hamar, and Al Ras, as well as major corridors such as Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Meydan Street, Emirates Road toward Sharjah, Umm Al Sheif Street, Al Wasl Street, Ras Al Khor Road, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, and Al Manara Street.

Looking ahead, RTA plans to implement more than 45 additional traffic improvement projects in 2026, focusing on widening major intersections, enhancing access points in residential and commercial districts, and delivering further rapid traffic solutions in school zones.

The initiatives align with Dubai’s vision for sustainable infrastructure, improved mobility, reduced congestion, and enhanced connectivity across the city.