Dubai Police urge public to protect personal data on World Data Protection Day

Dubai Police have reminded residents to safeguard their personal and financial information amid growing cyber threats, coinciding with World Data Protection Day on January 28.

Authorities advised the public to avoid sharing sensitive information with untrusted parties, verify the identity of callers or message senders, and refrain from clicking on unknown links.

Residents were also encouraged to adopt strong cybersecurity practices, including using unique passwords for each account, enabling two-factor authentication, and regularly updating devices and applications to address potential vulnerabilities.

“Safeguarding personal and banking information is no longer optional. It is a shared responsibility between individuals and institutions,” Dubai Police said, noting the rise of cybercrime techniques that exploit human behavior and technical loopholes.

Police emphasized that awareness remains the first line of defense against online fraud. Personal data such as Emirates ID numbers, contact details, banking information, and passwords are highly sensitive and must be protected to maintain trust between service providers and users.

The public was cautioned to be vigilant when responding to requests for personal information, especially through phone calls, text messages, or unverified emails. Authorities also warned that fraudsters continue to evolve their tactics, including impersonating government agencies or banks, sending fake account-update links, and using misleading offers or prize notifications to trick victims.

Residents were specifically advised to watch out for messages creating urgency or pressure to make quick decisions, a common tactic in scams.

Dubai Police urged anyone who suspects cybercrime or data breaches to report incidents promptly via the eCrime platform, Police Eye service, or by calling the Dubai Police hotline at 901. Authorities stressed that timely reporting helps limit potential losses and enables law enforcement to track offenders and take legal action.