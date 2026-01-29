Latest NewsNews

Dubai court orders Dh3.9 million repayment in cyber fraud, money laundering case

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 mins ago

A Dubai Civil Court of First Instance has ordered several individuals and companies to jointly repay Dh3.903 million to two maritime trading firms after a final criminal ruling found them guilty of fraud and money laundering linked to a sophisticated cybercrime scheme.

The court also upheld a precautionary seizure of the defendants’ assets, citing the gravity of the offenses and the risk that funds could be concealed or dissipated.

Court records showed that the defendants acted as part of an organised criminal group that impersonated a legitimate maritime shipping company. Using a forged email address closely resembling the company’s official correspondence, the group deceived the victim firms into believing that the bank account for settling outstanding commercial payments had been changed.

As a result, the companies transferred large sums to accounts controlled by the defendants, leading to significant financial losses and triggering criminal and civil proceedings.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report10 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1048818328

Abu Dhabi launches awareness drive vs online insult, defamation on social media

15 mins ago
IMG 8587

UAE, Italy reaffirm stronger economic and future-focused partnership

19 mins ago
paddler

Filipino paddlers help team win gold, silver at dragon boat challenge in Dubai

2 hours ago
iStock 1092808580

Skip the lines: Dubai travelers can soon check in outside the airport

5 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button