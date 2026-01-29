DOT ensures coordination to address high domestic travel costs

Tourism Secretary Cristina Frasco assured the public that the Department of Tourism (DOT) is coordinating with relevant agencies to address concerns over expensive domestic travel.

Frasco told reporters that the DOT has discussed the issue with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), which oversees transport regulations in the country.

“Sa pagkakaalam ko, ‘yung chief concern is the high price of airfare, and that is why nakipag-ugnayan na rin po tayo sa Department of Transportation dahil sila naman po ‘yung primary agency na may mandato to determine the transport of the country,” she said.

The DOT has also coordinated with the Civil Aeronautics Board to relay travelers’ concerns. Frasco noted that while some destinations have high airfare, not all locations are expensive, citing Cebu as an example.

To increase transparency, the DOT proposed publishing a monthly airfare price index, ensuring that guidelines are clear and accessible to the public.

The issue gained attention after television host Bianca Gonzalez expressed her frustration on social media about the cost of domestic flights compared to international travel. Her post drew mixed reactions, with some netizens relating to her experience while others pointed out that only certain Philippine tourist spots are costly.

On the matter of travel tax, Frasco noted that the fees also support tourism infrastructure. This comes after Senator Erwin Tulfo filed a bill last year seeking to abolish the travel tax, citing it as a barrier to public travel.