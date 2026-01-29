Latest NewsNewsPH News

DOT ensures coordination to address high domestic travel costs

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo15 mins ago

Tourism Secretary Cristina Frasco assured the public that the Department of Tourism (DOT) is coordinating with relevant agencies to address concerns over expensive domestic travel.

Frasco told reporters that the DOT has discussed the issue with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), which oversees transport regulations in the country.

“Sa pagkakaalam ko, ‘yung chief concern is the high price of airfare, and that is why nakipag-ugnayan na rin po tayo sa Department of Transportation dahil sila naman po ‘yung primary agency na may mandato to determine the transport of the country,” she said.

The DOT has also coordinated with the Civil Aeronautics Board to relay travelers’ concerns. Frasco noted that while some destinations have high airfare, not all locations are expensive, citing Cebu as an example.

To increase transparency, the DOT proposed publishing a monthly airfare price index, ensuring that guidelines are clear and accessible to the public.

The issue gained attention after television host Bianca Gonzalez expressed her frustration on social media about the cost of domestic flights compared to international travel. Her post drew mixed reactions, with some netizens relating to her experience while others pointed out that only certain Philippine tourist spots are costly.

On the matter of travel tax, Frasco noted that the fees also support tourism infrastructure. This comes after Senator Erwin Tulfo filed a bill last year seeking to abolish the travel tax, citing it as a barrier to public travel.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo15 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

dubai police 2 1

Dubai Police urge public to protect personal data on World Data Protection Day

26 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 58 1

Malacañang says online medical document on Marcos’ health is fake

41 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 57 1

DMW joins multilateral talks to boost worker protection, skills

59 mins ago
iStock 2202136192

Dubai gold prices hit fresh records, surging over AED 100 in January

14 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button