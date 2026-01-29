DMW joins multilateral talks to boost worker protection, skills

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) took part in multilateral discussions aimed at enhancing worker protection and advancing skills development during high-level meetings with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and labor ministers from various countries at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center (KAICC).

The talks brought together representatives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Armenia, Bhutan, Djibouti, Egypt, Maldives, Mauritius, Oman, Pakistan, South Africa, Switzerland, and Sri Lanka, underscoring shared efforts to improve governance in global labor mobility.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac reaffirmed the Philippines’ commitment to ethical and regulated labor migration, highlighting the country’s strong partnerships with Gulf states to ensure transparent recruitment processes and stronger safeguards for migrant workers.

Cacdac emphasized the importance of skills-based deployment, particularly the upskilling of Filipino domestic workers, who are increasingly being recognized not only as household staff but also as caregivers in childcare, elderly care, and long-term disability support.

“The Gulf region plays a critical role in global labor mobility, with Saudi Arabia remaining one of the primary destinations for Filipino workers. Working closely with host countries and the ILO allows us to promote fair recruitment systems that protect workers while responding to labor market demands,” Cacdac said.

On the sidelines of the meetings, the DMW chief also attended the 10th anniversary celebration of MUSANED, acknowledging its contribution to strengthening systematic and regulated recruitment practices in Saudi Arabia.