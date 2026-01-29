Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi court orders furniture cleaning company to pay Dh10,000 for damaged sofa

The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court has ordered a furniture cleaning company to pay Dh10,000 in compensation to a woman after it failed to remove a stain from her sofa and instead damaged the upholstery by using inappropriate cleaning materials.

The court ruled that the company’s actions caused both material and moral damage to the claimant. The woman had filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for her sofa, valued at Dh4,375, as well as damages and legal costs.

She submitted WhatsApp messages with the company and the purchase invoice as evidence.

The defendant argued that it had made every effort to remove the stain and had offered to repair the sofa by replacing the upholstery, claiming the plaintiff’s demands were excessive.

However, the court found the company liable for the damage, noting that it initially agreed to replace the sofa before reversing its position. In addition to the Dh10,000 compensation, the ruling includes 5 percent annual interest from the date the decision becomes final until full payment, and orders the company to cover legal costs.

