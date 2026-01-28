UAE, Pakistan Presidents discuss strengthening economic and trade ties

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari held talks on strengthening bilateral relations, with a focus on economic, trade, and investment cooperation to support shared development goals.

Sheikh Mohamed received President Zardari, who is on a working visit to the UAE, during a meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi. He welcomed the Pakistani leader and expressed appreciation for his efforts to further enhance UAE–Pakistan relations, which continue to see steady growth.

Discussions included ongoing negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which both sides view as a key step in advancing economic and trade ties.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest, stressing the importance of dialogue and diplomatic solutions in promoting peace and stability for regional and global security.

Sheikh Mohamed noted that Pakistan’s current membership in the United Nations Security Council presents additional opportunities for cooperation between the two countries at the UN in support of regional and international stability.

President Zardari reaffirmed the strength of UAE–Pakistan relations and underscored Pakistan’s commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic sector, to create new partnership opportunities and advance shared prosperity.