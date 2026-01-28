Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Chinese national suspected in in-flight theft intercepted at NAIA

A Chinese national suspected of being part of a gang involved in theft incidents aboard commercial airplanes was intercepted upon arrival at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.

In a statement on Tuesday, BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the 52-year-old attempted to enter the country on January 20 via NAIA Terminal 1, arriving from Kuala Lumpur.

The BI’s Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) Operations Center (APOC) received an alert about the suspect’s arrival, allowing authorities to act swiftly.

“The operation was made possible through the UN goTravel software of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, with assistance from the Australian government. This system provides advance information on suspected criminals, enabling us to arrange their interception,” Viado said.

The foreign national is suspected of participating in a criminal group that steals cash and valuables from hand-carried luggage of other passengers onboard commercial flights. Members would retrieve luggage from overhead bins, inspect it for valuables, and return to their seats.

Upon interception, the suspect was denied entry into the Philippines, sent back to his country of origin, and placed on the BI’s blacklist to prevent future entry.

