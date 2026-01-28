Latest NewsNewsPH News

BI bans cellphones privileges for foreign detainees after Russian vlogger incident

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo43 mins ago

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has revoked the one-hour cellphone privileges previously granted to foreign nationals held in its detention centers, following videos taken inside the facility by Russian vlogger Vitaly.

“BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado has decided to tighten regulations regarding cellphone use. The privilege to use cellphones will be removed,” BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval told local media.

Instead, foreign nationals will have access to landline phones and video-calling booths to communicate with family members.

“They will now use low-tech options to contact their families. Landlines will be available, and video-calling booths will be set up in open areas of the facilities so that their activities are visible,” Sandoval said.

The measure comes after Vitaly recorded and uploaded content from inside a BI detention center using a cellphone.

Sandoval emphasized that BI detention centers are holding facilities, not jails. Previously, detainees were allowed one hour of cellphone use to contact family members or embassies.

Following the incident, several BI personnel have resigned or been removed from their posts.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo43 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 39

Chinese national suspected in in-flight theft intercepted at NAIA

2 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 55 2

Camiguin named one of New York Times’ “52 Places to Go in 2026”

18 mins ago
iStock 509557490

Kuwait Court jails woman for 15 Years over cannabis cultivation and trafficking

11 hours ago
iStock 2163507988

Oman authorities warn public as heavy rain triggers dangerous Wadi flows

11 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button