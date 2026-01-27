‘Tone-deaf?’ Heart Evangelista’s Paris Fashion Week return sparks fierce online backlash

Actress and fashion influencer Heart Evangelista’s return to Paris Fashion Week has triggered intense backlash online, with critics flooding social media with accusations of privilege, tone-deafness, and political insensitivity.

Evangelista, who attended fashion shows and fittings alongside her mother Cecilia Ongpauco, shared glamorous photos and videos from Paris, highlighting their coordinated outfits and close bond. While some fans praised the mother-daughter duo’s elegance, the posts quickly drew harsh criticism from netizens.

Several commenters accused Evangelista of resuming her luxury lifestyle “as if nothing happened,” referencing unresolved political controversies linked to her husband. Others expressed anger over perceived excess, with comments claiming her lifestyle is “sponsored by taxpayers” and calling her display of wealth insensitive amid economic hardship faced by many Filipinos.

Some posts went further, venting frustration over corruption, inequality, and accountability, turning Evangelista’s fashion comeback into a lightning rod for broader public resentment. Critics questioned why public figures connected to political power continue to enjoy luxury without addressing public concerns.

Despite the backlash, Evangelista has continued posting content from Paris, showing no public response to the criticism. The episode once again highlights how celebrity visibility, politics, and public anger can collide—especially when glamour is displayed against a backdrop of unresolved national issues.