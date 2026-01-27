Latest NewsNews

Sotto urges Senate to study declaring Chinese Embassy official persona non grata

Staff Report

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III has suggested that the Senate study the possibility of declaring Guo Wei, deputy spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Manila, persona non grata following what he described as continued attacks against Filipino lawmakers.

Sotto raised the proposal during the Senate plenary session on Tuesday, saying the matter could be examined by the Senate Committee on Rules. He stressed that such a move would be serious if initiated by the Senate.

The Senate leader clarified that his remarks were only a suggestion and that the chamber should carefully study the implications of such action.

During the discussion, Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson pointed out that declaring a diplomat persona non grata falls under the authority of the head of state. He said the Senate may only recommend such action to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., not directly impose it.

Sotto agreed with the clarification, reiterating that his proposal was meant for further study and consideration.

