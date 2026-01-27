Oman authorities warn public as heavy rain triggers dangerous Wadi flows

Oman’s Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) has urged residents to exercise extreme caution as heavy rainfall continues to affect several areas of the Sultanate, causing active and potentially dangerous wadi flows.

In a statement, the authority stressed the importance of strictly following safety alerts and instructions issued through official channels, noting that public cooperation is essential to protecting lives and property during severe weather conditions.

Motorists were advised to slow down, maintain safe distances between vehicles, and avoid low-lying areas and locations where water tends to accumulate. Parents were also reminded to closely monitor children and ensure they do not play near wadis, flooded areas, or standing water.

The CDAA warned against attempting to cross flooded roads or approaching water bodies, emphasising that such actions pose serious risks to personal safety. In case of emergencies, the public was advised to contact authorities immediately through emergency numbers 9999 or 2434 3666.