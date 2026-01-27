Latest NewsNews

Oman authorities warn public as heavy rain triggers dangerous Wadi flows

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Oman’s Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) has urged residents to exercise extreme caution as heavy rainfall continues to affect several areas of the Sultanate, causing active and potentially dangerous wadi flows.

In a statement, the authority stressed the importance of strictly following safety alerts and instructions issued through official channels, noting that public cooperation is essential to protecting lives and property during severe weather conditions.

Motorists were advised to slow down, maintain safe distances between vehicles, and avoid low-lying areas and locations where water tends to accumulate. Parents were also reminded to closely monitor children and ensure they do not play near wadis, flooded areas, or standing water.

The CDAA warned against attempting to cross flooded roads or approaching water bodies, emphasising that such actions pose serious risks to personal safety. In case of emergencies, the public was advised to contact authorities immediately through emergency numbers 9999 or 2434 3666.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 509557490

Kuwait Court jails woman for 15 Years over cannabis cultivation and trafficking

2 hours ago
iStock 483348551

Kuwait Court jails nine for seven years over online gambling and money laundering scheme

2 hours ago
iStock 956025222

Supreme Court rules only offended spouse may file adultery cases

2 hours ago
557630387 1337450674415970 2448115391896786046 n

Senate may withhold Bato dela Rosa’s salary over prolonged absence, says Lacson

2 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button