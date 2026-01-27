Lawmaker seeks extension of suspension against Rep. Barzaga over alleged rule violations

Manila 2nd District Representative Rolando Valeriano on Tuesday called for an extension of the suspension imposed on Cavite 4th District Representative Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga, citing the latter’s alleged continued violations of House rules, including controversial remarks about a deceased lawmaker.

In a privilege speech, Valeriano pointed to Barzaga’s social media posts accusing port tycoon Enrique Razon of allegedly bribing lawmakers from the National Unity Party (NUP) to support then House Speaker Martin Romualdez. Both Razon and Valeriano have separately filed cyberlibel complaints against Barzaga in connection with these allegations.

Valeriano also criticised Barzaga for statements made about the late Antipolo City 2nd District Representative Romeo Acop, who passed away in December 2025. Barzaga had claimed that Acop was “suffering eternal damnation” due to alleged involvement in anomalous flood control projects, remarks Valeriano described as offensive and improper.

According to Valeriano, Barzaga had previously been suspended with a clear warning that similar misconduct would result in harsher penalties. He argued that Barzaga’s continued actions violated Section 141, Rule 20 of the House Rules, and stressed that disciplinary measures must be enforced to preserve the institution’s authority.

Valeriano formally appealed to the House to impose another suspension, saying the continued defiance must be addressed promptly.

In response, Barzaga said that his legal team would present evidence in court. He also claimed that he is no longer a member of the NUP and is therefore not bound by what he described as the party’s standards.

Following Valeriano’s speech, House Deputy Majority Leader Rodge Gutierrez of the 1-Rider Party-list moved to refer the matter to the House Committee on Ethics for appropriate action. The motion was seconded by other House members.

Earlier this month, the House of Representatives suspended Barzaga for 60 days for disorderly behaviour related to his social media posts, which were the subject of the complaints filed against him.