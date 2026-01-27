Kuwait Court jails nine for seven years over online gambling and money laundering scheme

Kuwait’s Criminal Court has sentenced nine individuals to seven years in prison each and fined them KD1 million after finding them guilty of forming an organised criminal gang that operated an illegal online gambling website and laundered the proceeds.

In the same ruling, the court imposed a fine of more than KD1.839 million on a company involved in the scheme. The company was permanently banned from conducting any direct or indirect commercial activity, and the court ordered that the verdict be published in Kuwait’s official gazette, according to Al Qabas Arabic daily.

The case stemmed from investigations by the Ministry of Interior, which said the convictions were the result of sustained security operations aimed at combating organised crime and protecting Kuwait’s financial system.

Authorities revealed that funds generated from the illegal gambling activities were funnelled through bank accounts belonging to a medical clinic and several commercial companies. The money was falsely recorded as legitimate income before being recycled and transferred abroad to conceal its criminal origin.

The Ministry of Interior warned the public that engaging with illegal gambling websites or participating in their activities constitutes a criminal offence. It stressed that authorities will take the strictest legal action against anyone who exploits digital platforms to undermine the country’s financial and economic security.