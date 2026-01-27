Dubai Court orders medical center to pay Dh50,000 to pilot misdiagnosed with cancer

A Dubai civil court has ordered a private medical Centre to pay Dh50,000 in compensation to a European pilot after a medical misdiagnosis led him to undergo months of unnecessary chemotherapy, a case that also cost him his job.

The pilot had sought Dh5 million in damages, claiming the error caused severe psychological and financial distress. He told the court he initially visited the clinic for a persistent cough and chest tightness.

Early tests and scans were reportedly normal, and he was prescribed medication for his symptoms.

On a follow-up visit, advanced tests suggested a chest tumor, prompting seven months of intensive chemotherapy. The pilot said the misdiagnosis forced him to sell property below market value, led his family to leave the country, and caused his wife to give up her work.

Subsequent assessment at a specialized oncology center confirmed he never had cancer and did not require chemotherapy.

Medical liability committees cited a non-serious medical error, pointing to failures by a radiologist and general practitioner to follow protocols, interpret scans accurately, or refer him to a specialist.

While the court acknowledged the error, it ruled the pilot had not proven a direct link between the misdiagnosis and his broader financial losses, limiting compensation to Dh50,000 and dismissing the remaining claims.