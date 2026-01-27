DOTr grounds entire Aleson Shipping fleet after Basilan ferry sinking

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that it has grounded the entire fleet of Aleson Shipping Lines following the sinking of its M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 roll-on/roll-off (RORO) ferry in Basilan waters.

“Today, we are announcing the grounding of Aleson Shipping Lines’ entire passenger fleet,” DOTr Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez said during a press briefing.

Lopez also called on the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) to conduct a comprehensive maritime safety audit alongside the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), covering not only the vessels but also the crew.

The M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 departed from the Port of Zamboanga City on Sunday, bound for Jolo, Sulu, when it sank in Basilan waters on Monday. As of Monday evening, the DOTr confirmed 18 fatalities, with 10 passengers still missing.

The PCG said diving operations to recover the remaining missing passengers are set to begin on Wednesday.

“Today, six technical divers from Manila are arriving with their equipment. Once they arrive, technical diving operations will commence tomorrow,” PCG Chief Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said.

He added that a total of 16 technical wreck divers have been prepared for the mission and that a remote-operated vehicle (ROV) will also be deployed to assist in the operations.