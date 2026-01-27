Latest NewsNews

DOJ Issues subpoenas vs. Jinggoy Estrada, Bong Revilla, Manuel Bonoan over flood control plunder cases

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued subpoenas against Senator Jinggoy Estrada, former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan, and detained former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., along with several other individuals, in connection with plunder cases arising from alleged anomalous flood control projects.

According to DOJ spokesperson Atty. Polo Martinez, Estrada and Bonoan are co-respondents in one of three plunder cases currently pending before the DOJ. They have been directed to appear for preliminary investigation hearings scheduled on February 2 and February 12.

Revilla Jr., meanwhile, is a respondent in two separate plunder cases, along with former Ako Bicol party-list representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co and others. The plunder case involving Co has already progressed to the preliminary investigation stage.

Also named in the plunder complaint against Estrada are former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, Gerard Opulencia, and former Bulacan district engineer Henry Alcantara. These three, along with contractor Sally Santos, have been admitted into the DOJ’s Witness Protection Program (WPP).

Aside from plunder, Estrada and Bonoan are also facing multiple charges, including violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (Republic Act 3019), direct bribery, receiving gifts by public officers, and corruption of public officers.

The cases were filed by the National Bureau of Investigation–DOJ Public Works and Bid-Rigging Task Force.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 509557490

Kuwait Court jails woman for 15 Years over cannabis cultivation and trafficking

2 hours ago
iStock 2163507988

Oman authorities warn public as heavy rain triggers dangerous Wadi flows

2 hours ago
iStock 483348551

Kuwait Court jails nine for seven years over online gambling and money laundering scheme

2 hours ago
iStock 956025222

Supreme Court rules only offended spouse may file adultery cases

2 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button