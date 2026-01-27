DOJ Issues subpoenas vs. Jinggoy Estrada, Bong Revilla, Manuel Bonoan over flood control plunder cases

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued subpoenas against Senator Jinggoy Estrada, former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan, and detained former senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., along with several other individuals, in connection with plunder cases arising from alleged anomalous flood control projects.

According to DOJ spokesperson Atty. Polo Martinez, Estrada and Bonoan are co-respondents in one of three plunder cases currently pending before the DOJ. They have been directed to appear for preliminary investigation hearings scheduled on February 2 and February 12.

Revilla Jr., meanwhile, is a respondent in two separate plunder cases, along with former Ako Bicol party-list representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co and others. The plunder case involving Co has already progressed to the preliminary investigation stage.

Also named in the plunder complaint against Estrada are former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo, Gerard Opulencia, and former Bulacan district engineer Henry Alcantara. These three, along with contractor Sally Santos, have been admitted into the DOJ’s Witness Protection Program (WPP).

Aside from plunder, Estrada and Bonoan are also facing multiple charges, including violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (Republic Act 3019), direct bribery, receiving gifts by public officers, and corruption of public officers.

The cases were filed by the National Bureau of Investigation–DOJ Public Works and Bid-Rigging Task Force.