Latest NewsNewsPH News

DFA verifies reports of Filipino fighter killed in Ukraine

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) is looking into reports that a Filipino national has died while fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Military Intelligence reported that the Filipino, identified only as John Patrick, was killed in Kramatorsk District in the Donetsk region.

According to the Ukrainian agency’s statement on Telegram, he served in Russia’s 9th Battalion, 283rd Regiment, 144th Motorized Rifle Division, part of the 20th Combined Arms Army.

The report said he was killed during a so-called “meat assault,” an attack on Ukrainian positions with high casualty rates, similar to other foreign fighters on the front lines.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia began in February 2022 when Russia launched a full-scale invasion, sparking Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia now occupies roughly 20 percent of Ukraine’s territory.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

iStock 2231667293

Philippine Embassy in UAE reminds tourists of new entry rules in Georgia

2 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 54 1

RTA launches safety and etiquette campaign across Dubai metro and tram

33 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 53 1

Dubai Court orders medical center to pay Dh50,000 to pilot misdiagnosed with cancer

48 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 52 1

Al Ain Court orders man to repay Dh261,500 after social media messages confirm debt

56 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button