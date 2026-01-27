Big Ticket kicks off 2026 with AED 20 million prize and luxury cars

January ushers in a season of renewed optimism, as customers embrace fresh goals, personal resolutions, and a desire to start the year on a high note.

In line with this “new year, new luck” spirit, Big Ticket, the UAE’s most trusted raffle, is kicking off 2026 with the region’s largest guaranteed prize of AED 20 million.

Promotion Series 283 runs from January 1 to 31, offering a total of 26 cash prizes, including five consolation prizes of AED 1 million each and four weekly prizes of AED 50,000.

A BMW X5 will also be awarded in the January draw on February 3, while a Range Rover Velar will be included in the January and February draws, with the live draw scheduled for March 3.

Tickets are priced at AED 150, giving participants the chance to win the region’s largest guaranteed cash prizes as well as luxury cars. With the month drawing to a close, customers are reminded to purchase their tickets for a chance to win.