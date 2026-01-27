Al Ain Court orders man to repay Dh261,500 after social media messages confirm debt

An Al Ain court has ordered a man to repay Dh261,500 to another individual after ruling that messages exchanged on a social media platform constituted a clear admission of an unpaid personal loan.

The Al Ain Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Court found that the claimant had lent the defendant Dh261,500, structured as an initial payment of Dh100,000 followed by two instalments totaling Dh161,500. None of the instalments were paid, the court noted.

Records show that the defendant had acknowledged the debt in written messages and requested to repay it in instalments through the messaging app. Despite this, he failed to follow through on the repayment schedule.

The court concluded that the messages were sufficient proof of both the debt and the agreed repayment terms, ordering the defendant to pay the full amount along with court fees and related costs.