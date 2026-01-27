Abante hits Tiangco over repeated claims on Marcos, asks if he wants to be next ‘Meow-Meow’

Manila Representative Bienvenido Abante Jr. on Tuesday criticised Navotas Representative Toby Tiangco over his repeated claims that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. allegedly scolded senior officials of the 19th Congress, asking pointedly whether Tiangco wanted to be the next “meow-meow”—a term used to describe lawmakers accused of making unsubstantiated statements.

In a statement, Abante said Tiangco has repeatedly alleged that Marcos reprimanded former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez and former Ako Bicol party-list representative Elizaldy Co over the controversial budget issue, likening Tiangco’s remarks to a “broken record.”

Abante made the remarks after Tiangco’s statements were cited in what was supposed to be a third impeachment complaint against Marcos—an effort that ultimately did not push through. Malacañang, through Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro, said the President has not verified or confirmed the alleged conversation.

“If there is evidence, put it out. If there is none, then stop mudslinging and promoting divisiveness,” Abante said, questioning Tiangco’s motive for continuing to raise the issue despite repeated clarifications.

Abante added that Congress should focus on legislation rather than intrigue, urging lawmakers to move on and serve the public.

Tiangco, in response, dismissed Abante’s remarks and described him as an “attack crocodile” for Romualdez, saying he was unfazed by criticism from those he claimed were defending the former House Speaker.

The term “meow-meow,” which Abante used, has been associated with suspended Cavite Representative Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga, who has drawn criticism for making controversial and allegedly baseless claims against his former party, the National Unity Party. Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson has also previously used the term when disputing claims made by Senator Imee Marcos regarding the national budget.

Abante further accused Tiangco of echoing arguments similar to those of Diehard Duterte Supporters (DDS), alleging that such tactics divert attention from unresolved corruption issues involving Vice President Sara Duterte. He stressed that flood control controversies and impeachment matters should be addressed strictly on the basis of evidence.

In a recent interview, Tiangco said he hopes Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla will seriously pursue cases linked to alleged infrastructure corruption. He added that if no progress is made, he may reconsider his ties with the administration, despite previously having close political relations with President Marcos.

Tiangco, who once served as campaign manager for the administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas, has since become critical of the programs and budget initiatives of the 19th Congress under Romualdez’s leadership. He has also said that accountability should apply to all officials, noting that impeachment complaints have been filed against both President Marcos and Vice President Duterte.