Woman jailed after taking company laptop over Dh150 payment dispute

A dispute over Dh150 ended in a criminal conviction and a jail sentence after an Asian woman took a company laptop in an attempt to recover money she claimed was owed to her.

Court records show the woman went to the offices of a private company to demand payment of the amount, but her request was repeatedly deferred, leaving her frustrated.

She later returned to the office accompanied by a man of the same nationality and again demanded payment, only to be told to come back at a later time.

The situation then escalated when the woman entered a neighboring office, took a laptop valued at Dh800 and left the premises. Before leaving, she informed an employee of what she had done.

The company reported the incident to police, who arrested the woman and recovered the laptop in her possession. During questioning, she admitted taking the device, saying she acted out of anger after feeling unfairly treated. She added that she was willing to return the laptop once her dues were paid.

The case was referred to court, where the woman admitted the charge. A court of first instance sentenced her to one month in jail. Her appeal was later dismissed, with the appellate court upholding the conviction after finding the evidence sufficient.