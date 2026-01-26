Latest NewsNews

ICC judges declare Duterte fit to stand pre-trial, clear way for case to proceed

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Pre-Trial Chamber have ruled that former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte is mentally fit to participate in pre-trial proceedings, rejecting defense claims that alleged cognitive impairment should suspend the case.

In a 25-page decision, the Chamber said it was satisfied that Duterte is capable of effectively exercising his procedural rights. The judges found that he can understand the charges against him, follow the evidence presented, grasp the purpose and possible consequences of the proceedings, and properly instruct his legal counsel.

The ruling relied heavily on the conclusions of an independent, court-appointed panel composed of three medical experts specializing in forensic psychiatry, neuropsychology, and geriatric and behavioural neurology.

The Chamber emphasized that fitness to stand trial is a legal determination and does not automatically depend on the presence of medical conditions. Instead, the key issue is whether such conditions prevent a suspect from meaningfully participating in proceedings.

While the experts identified certain cognitive concerns, the judges highlighted the panel’s unanimous conclusion that these issues do not impair Duterte’s ability to take part in the case. One expert assessment cited by the court stated that Duterte retains the functional mental capacity to understand the charges, follow the evidence, and direct his defense.

Judges also approved specific medical accommodations and practical adjustments during hearings, as recommended by the experts, to support Duterte’s participation.

The confirmation of charges hearing had been delayed for several months after the defense requested an indefinite adjournment, arguing that Duterte was unfit to proceed. Proceedings were temporarily suspended to allow for comprehensive medical examinations and submissions from prosecutors, victims’ representatives, and the defense.

In its latest ruling, the Chamber rejected further delays and declined to hold an additional evidentiary hearing, finding the expert reports clear, reliable, and sufficient.

With the fitness issue resolved, the ICC ordered the case to move forward. The confirmation of charges hearing is scheduled to resume on February 23 at the ICC in The Hague, where judges will determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence to commit the case to trial.

Duterte faces charges of crimes against humanity related to alleged killings linked to his anti-drug campaign during his tenure as mayor of Davao City and later as president of the Philippines.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1226652636

Dubai Police partner with Eppendorf to automate forensic laboratories

1 hour ago
The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Al Ain Court orders man to repay Dh261,500 loan backed by social media messages

2 hours ago
The Filipino Times marriage law 1

Dubai Family Court ends seven-year dispute through reconciliation-focused ruling

2 hours ago
618766681 1349635530523814 2722642059106356331 n

Four seriously injured, 24 still missing after RORO ferry sinks off Basilan

2 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button