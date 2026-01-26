Dubai Police partner with Eppendorf to automate forensic laboratories

Dubai Police have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with global laboratory technology firm Eppendorf to enhance the automation of forensic laboratories and strengthen scientific capabilities that support the justice system.

The agreement was signed at the General Department of Forensic Sciences and Criminology by Major General Ahmad Thani bin Ghalita, Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology at Dubai Police, and Mathias Wenisch, Vice President for Sales EMEA at the Eppendorf Group, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

Major General bin Ghalita said the partnership reflects Dubai Police’s strategic commitment to innovation and international collaboration in forensic science. He explained that the agreement aims to improve laboratory performance, raise operational efficiency, and ensure highly accurate forensic results in line with global standards—supporting faster crime detection and the delivery of reliable evidence to judicial authorities.

Lieutenant Colonel Dr Mohammad Ali Al Marri, Director of the Genome Centre, said the cooperation will facilitate the adoption of advanced automation systems and specialised technologies. These tools will support high-precision forensic testing based on big data analysis while ensuring efficient and sustainable laboratory workflows.

Wenisch said Eppendorf is proud to collaborate with Dubai Police, describing the MoU as a milestone in enhancing sample integrity and analytical efficiency. He noted that combining Eppendorf’s technologies with Dubai Police’s forensic expertise will help establish new benchmarks for excellence in forensic science.

Under the agreement, both parties will work within an integrated cooperation framework that includes specialised training programmes, evaluation of emerging laboratory technologies before deployment, and the implementation of advanced automation systems. These measures are intended to reduce human intervention, speed up processing times, and improve overall efficiency across Dubai’s forensic laboratories.