Dubai Police handled over 1.46 million calls in Q4 2025

Dubai Police handled more than 1.46 million calls in the fourth quarter of 2025, underscoring the force’s high level of readiness and its ability to maintain one of the fastest emergency response times worldwide.

Major General Hareb Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Sector Affairs, reviewed the operational readiness of the General Department of Operations, with a focus on preparedness for emergencies, disasters and rainy weather conditions.

The review highlighted effective patrol deployment, swift processing of emergency reports and continued efforts to protect key locations and public property.

The assessment was conducted during a fourth-quarter performance review meeting attended by Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations; Brigadier Mohammad Al Muhairi, Acting Director of the General Department of Operations; Brigadier Ahmad Al Muhairi, Director of the Inspection and Control Department; and several senior officers.

Data presented during the meeting showed that 99.5 percent of emergency calls were answered within less than 10 seconds, up from 91.1 percent during the same period in 2024. The improvement was recorded despite a significant increase in the volume of calls received.

The Command-and-Control Centre remains the primary point of contact for the public, playing a central role in receiving reports and ensuring incidents are addressed quickly and efficiently.

The General Department of Operations also recorded a 99.54 percent security coverage rate during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 98.01 percent in the same period last year, reflecting enhanced operational planning and adaptability to changing conditions and weather.

During his visit to the Command-and-Control Centre, Major General Al Shamsi reviewed recent technological and operational upgrades aimed at strengthening Dubai Police’s response to various security and emergency situations. These enhancements support real-time decision-making through data-driven systems and performance indicators, reinforcing Dubai’s standing as one of the world’s safest cities.

At the end of the visit, Al Shamsi recognized several outstanding employees for their dedication and professionalism, praising the General Department of Operations for its teamwork, commitment and high performance standards.