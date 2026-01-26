Dubai Family Court ends seven-year dispute through reconciliation-focused ruling

Dubai’s Personal Status Court has brought an end to a prolonged family dispute that lasted seven years by issuing a reconciliation-based judgment, reinforcing the judiciary’s emphasis on child welfare and family stability.

The case was heard before the Family Division (Personal Status for Muslims), where the court conducted an extensive review of pleadings, legal submissions, and supporting documents. Judges carefully assessed the social and financial circumstances of both parties and heard detailed arguments over multiple hearings.

Placing the best interests of the children at the centre of its decision—including a child of determination—the court adopted a restorative judicial approach aimed at reducing the psychological harm caused by long-term parental separation.

Rather than issuing a strictly adversarial ruling, the court exercised its discretionary authority to propose reconciliation, aligning with national policies that promote family cohesion and social stability.

Lawyer Mohammed Al Awami Al Mansoori played a key role by presenting balanced legal arguments and closely monitoring the proceedings. His submissions highlighted the practical challenges faced by the family and helped pave the way toward a negotiated settlement.

The court facilitated reconciliation through an advisory and educational approach, prioritising dialogue and understanding over conflict. The final agreement reunited the couple and included clearly defined commitments to safeguard the children’s emotional and psychological wellbeing, regulate living arrangements, and ensure long-term family stability.

The ruling underscored that the “Year of the Family” is not merely symbolic, but a practical judicial framework that translates leadership directives into concrete social outcomes.