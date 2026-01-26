Dubai court convicts driver and pedestrian over shared fault in road collision

The Dubai traffic court has convicted both a motorist and a pedestrian after finding that negligence on the part of both led to a collision that caused injury and vehicle damage.

Court records show prosecutors charged the driver with causing injury through negligence and damaging another person’s property. The pedestrian was accused of violating traffic rules and contributing to property damage by crossing the road from an unsafe location.

During the trial, the driver appeared in court and denied the charges. The pedestrian failed to attend the hearings despite being duly notified, allowing the court to hear the case and issue a ruling in his absence under the UAE Criminal Procedure Law.

After examining the evidence, the court found that the driver was not paying sufficient attention to road conditions or other road users. The vehicle struck the pedestrian as he was crossing from an undesignated area on a road with a speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour.

The court ruled that liability for the incident was shared, noting that the pedestrian had also acted negligently by crossing from an unsafe point, directly contributing to the accident. The collision resulted in bodily injury to the pedestrian and damage to the vehicle.

Rejecting the driver’s denial as unsupported by the evidence, the court concluded that both parties committed traffic violations and bore responsibility for their respective actions.

The court fined the driver Dh4,000 and imposed a Dh2,000 fine on the pedestrian, issuing the verdict in person against the driver and in absentia against the pedestrian.