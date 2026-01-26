Latest NewsNewsPH News

17 Taiwanese fugitives involved in online scams deported from Philippines

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo4 hours ago

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced that 17 Taiwanese nationals involved in large-scale online scam operations have been deported from the country.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the deportations took place on January 21.

“The BI will relentlessly pursue, arrest, and deport aliens who engage in illegal activities. We are closing the doors to scammers, syndicates, and fugitives who believe they can hide behind tourist visas,” Viado added.

Following their deportation, all 17 individuals were permanently blacklisted and barred from returning to the Philippines.

The foreign nationals were originally apprehended during a joint operation in May last year, which uncovered a fully operational online finance scam hub. Digital forensic examinations confirmed the presence of romance and investment scam scripts, messaging platforms, and other tools used to defraud victims.

Several of the deported fugitives were also found to have outstanding arrest warrants abroad.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo4 hours ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 55 1

491,395 vehicles added to Philippine roads in 2025

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 48 1

PCG: passenger cargo vessel sinks in Basilan not overloaded

2 hours ago
dubai police 2

Dubai Police handled over 1.46 million calls in Q4 2025

4 hours ago
arrested istock

Woman jailed after taking company laptop over Dh150 payment dispute

4 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button