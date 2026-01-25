Over 17,000 UAE workers filed confidential labor complaints in 2025, says ministry

More than 17,000 workers in the United Arab Emirates filed confidential labor complaints in 2025 to assert their rights, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) reported.

The ministry said the confidential reports, submitted through approved platforms, signal a shift in how workers view their roles, not just as employees, but as active partners in ensuring fair and lawful workplaces. Confidential reporting allows violations to be addressed without exposing complainants to pressure or retaliation.

The figures also reflect a growing role for the public in labor oversight. Over 4,000 community reports were submitted last year by citizens to flag improper labor practices, reinforcing a participatory monitoring model involving workers, employers, and society at large.

In addition, more than nine million workers completed mandatory guidance programs aimed at increasing awareness of rights and responsibilities and reducing violations linked to lack of legal knowledge. To support this, the ministry operates 326 labor awareness and guidance centers nationwide, offering in-person assistance in workers’ native languages.

Digital platforms are also playing an increasingly important role. In 2025, over three million workers completed self-guided orientation programs online. Guidance and awareness programs are delivered in 17 languages, including Arabic, English, Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Sinhala, Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Bengali, Dutch, French, German, Russian, Malayalam, Pashto, and Swahili.

Outreach efforts have been extensive: by the end of 2025, the ministry had sent more than 32.8 million text and electronic awareness messages, made over 2.6 million phone interactions through its contact center, and conducted over one million interactions via email, live chat, and WhatsApp. The “Voice of the Customer” channel also received more than 370,000 submissions.

Employer engagement has been strengthened as well. Over 5,100 business owners attended “Customer First” forums to improve services and provide direct feedback, more than nine million company account statements were issued, nearly 149,000 interactions occurred through premium service packages, and 48 employer councils were convened to enhance service delivery and the labor market experience.