No Filipinos reported among victims of West Java landslide, says Philippine Embassy

No Filipino has been reported among the victims of a landslide that struck West Java, Indonesia, the Philippine Embassy in Jakarta said.

“As of this time, no Filipino has been reported to be affected by the incident,” the embassy said in a statement posted on Facebook. It added that it is closely coordinating with the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency and the Filipino community in Bandung, West Java.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rains, killed eight people and affected 113 families. A total of 82 people remain missing, while 23 have been reported safe.

The embassy said the heavy rains began around 3:30 a.m. Manila time in the mountainous Cisarua district, located far from the city center. The area has been placed under emergency alert, with local authorities advising residents to evacuate immediately if conditions become unsafe.

“The Embassy continues to monitor the situation of Filipinos in the area and hopes that the search and rescue operations of Indonesian authorities will recover more survivors,” it added.

Filipinos needing assistance may contact the embassy through its WhatsApp hotline at +62 811 887 344.