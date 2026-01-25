Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Dubai Police warn against fake domestic worker recruitment scams on social media

Leana Bernardo9 hours ago

Dubai Police have issued a warning about fake or unlicensed domestic worker recruitment offices promoted on social media, after reports of victims losing thousands of dirhams to online scams.

The alert is part of the #BewareOfFraud campaign, which aims to protect residents from cybercrime. Authorities said scammers are exploiting families’ urgent need for domestic help and the convenience of digital communication to deceive victims.

The warning follows a case in which a woman lost Dh10,000 after responding to a social media ad offering domestic worker services.

Captain Abdullah Khalfan Al Mansouri of the Criminal Prevention Department explained that the woman initially paid a small deposit, then additional fees in stages, before all communication abruptly stopped and the advertiser disappeared.

“This staged-payment tactic is one of the most common forms of online fraud,” Captain Al Mansouri said. “Scammers use fake ads and attractive prices to gain trust, then vanish with the full amount.”

Officials stressed the importance of dealing only with authorized and licensed recruitment offices. Residents were advised not to respond to social media ads or transfer money to unknown individuals, and to verify licenses, physical addresses, and official communication channels before making any payments.

Dubai Police urged anyone who falls victim to or suspects fraud to report it immediately via the e-Crime platform, by calling 901, or through the “Police Eye” app. Prompt reporting, authorities said, is key to tracking offenders, preventing repeat crimes, and protecting the community from evolving scams.

