Ajman Police remind motorcyclists of safety, legal requirements

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo9 hours ago

Ajman Police General Headquarters have reiterated key safety and legal requirements for motorcycle riders across the emirate, stressing that compliance is crucial to protecting both riders and other road users.

The awareness campaign, launched under the theme “Towards a Safe Road for All Its Users,” covers all types of motorcycles, from delivery scooters to high-performance sport bikes.

Police said riders must hold a valid driving license for the appropriate motorcycle category and ensure that their vehicles are properly registered. Riding without the correct license or with expired registration is considered a traffic violation and may result in fines and penalties.

Motorcyclists were reminded to strictly observe traffic rules, including adhering to speed limits, obeying traffic signals and road signs, and respecting right-of-way rules, particularly at intersections. Ajman Police noted that traffic violations significantly increase the risk of serious accidents.

Authorities also warned against using mobile phones or handheld devices while riding, emphasizing that motorcycles require constant balance and full concentration. Distractions, they said, can greatly reduce reaction time.

Riders were urged to conduct regular technical inspections to ensure their motorcycles are roadworthy. Police highlighted the importance of checking brakes and tires, headlights, indicators and rear lights, as well as side mirrors to maintain full visibility. Mechanical defects remain a contributing factor in many traffic incidents, authorities said.

Ajman Police also cautioned riders against sudden lane changes, improper crossings and weaving between vehicles, noting that such maneuvers increase collision risks by making movements difficult for other motorists to anticipate.

Motorcyclists were further encouraged to wear full protective gear, including helmets and reflective clothing, to help reduce the severity of injuries in the event of an accident.

Police said the campaign forms part of broader efforts to reduce traffic fatalities and improve road safety across the emirate.

