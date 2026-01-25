Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi court orders two men to pay Dh60,000 over assault case

An Abu Dhabi court has ordered two men to pay Dh60,000 in compensation after finding them civilly liable for an assault that caused bodily harm.

The ruling was issued by the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court following a civil case filed by the victim, who had sought Dh100,000 in compensation for physical and moral damages resulting from the attack.

Court records show that the two men had already been convicted in a related criminal case. The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance earlier found them guilty of assault, fining each Dh8,000 and ordering them to pay court fees.

In its civil judgment, the court cited the UAE Civil Transactions Law, explaining that liability for compensation is established when fault, damage, and a direct causal link between the two are proven. Any unlawful act that causes harm to another person gives rise to an obligation to compensate, the court said.

The ruling defined fault as a failure to exercise the level of care expected of a reasonable person, while damage includes not only physical injury but also moral harm, such as psychological suffering or injury to dignity and reputation. Causation, the court noted, requires proof that the harm would not have occurred without the wrongful act.

After reviewing the evidence and the extent of the injuries, the court ruled that compensation was warranted but reduced the amount claimed, ordering the two men to jointly pay Dh60,000.

