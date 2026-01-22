Marcos placed under medical observation after experiencing discomfort

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. was placed under medical observation Wednesday night after experiencing discomfort, Malacañang said Thursday.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro said the president was observed overnight as a precautionary measure, following his doctors’ advice for rest and monitoring. She said his condition remained stable.

Marcos was observed at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City, Castro said.

Despite the observation, the president continued to perform his duties and has since returned to Malacañang, she added.

Castro said she was not informed of the specific nature of the president’s discomfort but assured the public that Marcos is now in good condition.

She added that the president is scheduled to hold two private meetings on Thursday afternoon.

Whether Marcos will remain in Malacañang and refrain from attending public engagements will depend on his physician’s advice, Castro said.