Malacañang says Marcos committed no impeachable offense

Malacañang on Thursday said President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. did not commit any impeachable offense, amid moves by activist groups to file a second impeachment complaint against him.

Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro said the president is confident he did not violate any law.

“The President is confident that he did not break any law and did not commit any impeachable offense,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.

Castro said allegations against the president must be supported by evidence, including claims related to the Baselined-Balanced-Managed (BBM) Parametric Formula.

A second impeachment complaint against Marcos was supposed to be filed, but the Office of the House Secretary General declined to accept it.

The complainants, led by Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, expressed dismay over the refusal. Bayan chairperson Teddy Casiño said they were informed that House Secretary General Cheloy Garafil was in Taiwan to receive an award and that no other official was authorized to receive the complaint.

Former Bayan Muna lawmaker Atty. Neri Colmenares said they left a copy of the complaint at the Office of the Secretary General and consider it filed in accordance with the Constitution and the House Rules on Impeachment.

Bayan said the complaint was filed on the grounds of betrayal of public trust.

The group accused Marcos of committing three impeachable acts, including the adoption of the BBM Parametric Formula in allocating infrastructure funds, which it claimed led to “ghost,” substandard, and overpriced flood control projects.

Marcos was also accused of abusing his authority in the use of unprogrammed appropriations and of benefiting from alleged kickback schemes linked to flood control projects.