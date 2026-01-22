Lea Salonga confirms separation from husband Robert Chien

Tony Award-winning Filipina theater actress Lea Salonga has confirmed that she and her husband, Robert Chien, have separated.

Salonga shared the disclosure during a media conference for the “Les Misérables World Tour Spectacular” in Parañaque City on Wednesday, while discussing parenting grounded in unconditional love, regardless of a child’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Their child, Nic Chien, realized he is transmasculine at age 14 and began testosterone treatment last year.

Salonga said she and Chien have both been busy as Nic pursues an acting career, but noted that Chien and his partner continue to be actively supportive.

“But thankful the dad and dad’s partner are the ones… ‘pag may sipon ka, ‘Here I will send you food. I will make sure you are well,’” Salonga told entertainment journalist MJ Marfori in an interview posted on the reporter’s TikTok account.

“It’s not a secret we have been separated for a while. He is happy and I am happy that he is happy,” Salonga added.

In April 2025, Salonga and Nic drew attention after appearing on the cover of People Magazine, where they spoke about Nic’s emotional transition journey.

Nic currently plays Jack in the Manila staging of “Into the Woods,” which also stars Salonga.

In November, Nic shared the results of his top surgery and publicly thanked both Salonga and Chien for their support.